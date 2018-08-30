Shymbulak: Year-round adventure paradise for winter sports, hiking and mountain biking

Shymbulak is one of the most popular ski resorts in Kazakhstan, not far from the city of Almaty, which is set in the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains.

Euronews journalist Marta Brambilla Pisoni visited the region and explains that at an altitude of 3,200 metres, it is the winter sports kingdom from December to April.

In the summer season, the mountains turn into a paradise for lovers of hiking and mountain biking.