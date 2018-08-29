Watch: Trump meets FIFA President Infantino to discuss 2026 World Cup

US President Donald Trump met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the 2026 World Cup.

The US will be hosting the football tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

At the photo-op in the Oval Office, Trump jokingly brandished a red card at the press.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office, Washington DC. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Infantino said Trump "assured us of all his commitment and cooperation to make it successful".

"This for me was really the most important message of the day, seeing and feeling how he but also the whole White House as such is really into this organisation of the World Cup. This makes us feel very positive for the next eight years until 2026,'' Infantino added.

The US women's team are the current world champions and Infantino invited Trump to attend the Women's World Cup Finals in France in 2019.