Gondolas, red carpets, and movie stars. The 75th Venice Film Festival is underway.
Lack of female filmmakers a hot topic at Venice Film Festival 2018
The Italian movie "On My Skin " by Alessio Cremonini will open the Horizon competition. The film follows the real-life story of a young Roman who died after being viciously beaten by the Italian military police.
A hot topic at the festival is the lack of gender representation. Although 22% of the films shown at the festival are made by female film directors, only one film - the gothic period thriller film "The Nightingale" by Australian Film director Jennifer Kent - is entered in competition.
Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born", starring himself and US pop star Lady Gaga. The musical romantic drama film is Bradley Cooper's debut as a film director and will be shown out of the competition.