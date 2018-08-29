Gondolas, red carpets, and movie stars. The 75th Venice Film Festival is underway.
Lack of gender equality at 75th Venice Film Festival
Lack of gender equality at 75th Venice Film Festival
The Italian movie "On My Skin " by Alessio Cremonini will open the Horizon competition. The film follows the real-life story of a young Roman who died after being viciously beaten by the Italian military police.
A hot topic at the festival is the lack of gender representation. Although 22% of the films shown at the festival are made by female film directors, only one film - the gothic period thriller film "The Nightingale" by Australian Film director Jennifer Kent - is entered in a competition.
Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born", starring himself and US pop star Lady Gaga is making a buzz. The musical romantic drama film is Bradley Cooper's debut as a film director and will be shown out of the competition.