A waterspout has been spotted on Lake Zurich, Switzerland.
Watch: Waterspout spotted on Lake Zurich, Switzerland
The natural phenomenon occurred on August 26 after parts of Austria, Switzerland and Italy experienced a dramatic shift in weather conditions.
Although the weather on the lake remained at 23°C, air temperature measured only 9°C, which led to the creation of the vortex over the water.
Parts of Italy and Austria were struck with a cold spell on August 25, with Obertauern, a ski resort in Salzburg, coated with 40 centimetres of snow.
Warm conditions have returned over the week with temperatures in Zurich reaching 27°C this afternoon.
Waterspouts differ from their on-land counterparts, tornados, by commonly being much weaker in strength.