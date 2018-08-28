Watch: Spanish police find cocaine in hollowed pineapples

Spanish police seized 67 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside pineapples in Madrid.

The cocaine was coated in a wax and gave off the scent of fresh fruit to conceal odours from the drug.

The pineapples originated in Costa Rica and were shipped through Port of Setúbal in Portugal.

The drugs had made their way to Mercamadrid, a food market in the Spanish capital city, where police intercepted the cache and recorded themselves smashing the pineapples to reveal the drugs hidden inside.

Seven people have been arrested by Spanish police in Barcelona and Madrid as part of the operation.