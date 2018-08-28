Watch: Cubans break national record for largest Cuba Libre cocktail

The glass, measuring two metres in height and specially made for the event, was filled with 20 cases of Havana Club rum, 200 litres of tuKola soda, ice and lemon.

Speaking after setting the record, the president of the organising committee, Jose Luis Brito, said: "It is the largest Cuba Libre that has been made in Cuba and has only rum — 20 cases of rum. That is to say in addition to cola and ice, but it has really been a party where there was a great cocktail and now we have to drink it."

Dozens of bartenders participated in the event in Havana, Cuba, on August 26, which kicked off the Pan-American Cocktail Championships.

Around 200 professionals are taking part in the week-long tournament at the Hotel Habana Libre in the Cuban capital.