Watch: Theresa May's unique dancing is caught on film during Africa visit
British Prime Minister Theresa May has been spotted busting moves on a school visit in South Africa.
Donning a bright red blazer and black trousers, the 61-year-old bopped her head and wiggled her hips in front of reporters on Tuesday as pupils from ID Mkhize Senior Secondary sang for her and danced.
Despite delighting South African officials and photographers, May's cavorting still drew derision online:
May’s stop in Cape Town came as part of a three-day visit to Africa, during which she announced that Britain would boost investment in the continent by £4bn (€4.4bn) after Brexit.
Her next stops will be in Nigeria and Kenya.