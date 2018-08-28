British Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants to boost investment in Africa after Brexit. She is on her first trip to the continent and made the comments while giving a speech in Cape Town in South Africa. The prime minister also pledged a fundamental shift in aid spending to focus on long-term economic challenges rather than short-term poverty reduction.
British PM plans to boost investment in Africa
"By 2022, I want the UK to be the G7's number one investor in Africa. With Britain's private sector companies taking the lead, in investing the billions that will see African economies growing by trillions. We have the tools to do so."
Mrs. May went on to say she wants a healthy business relationship with Africa.
"As prime minister of a trading nation, whose success depends on global markets, I want to see strong African economies that British businesses can do business with, in a free and fair fashion."
The prime minister's three-day trade mission also takes in Nigeria and Kenya, and it's clear its aimed at boosting economic ties with Africa ahead of Britain's planned exit from the EU in March 2019. Mrs. May says a no deal Brexit "wouldn't be the end of the world."