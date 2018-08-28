Europe is a thought that needs to become a feeling. The words of U2 lead singer Bono, who says the group will be waving the EU flag as they kick off a tour in Berlin.
Bono takes EU dream on tour
Writing in a German publication, the Irish songwriter says he's proud of Europe and what it's achieved. But all these achievements are under threat, he adds - because respect for diversity is being challenged.
He takes a swipe at nationalism, saying it's been fuelled by uneven globalisation and a failure to tackle the migration crisis.
Bono's long spoken up for the EU and hopes his fans will hear his message of unity and solidarity.