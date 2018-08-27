Mount Etna has reminded the world that she remains active, after sending plumes of ash and dust to the skies.
Watch: Etna 're-awakens' with eruptions of ash plumes and lava
Now Reading:
Watch: Etna 're-awakens' with eruptions of ash plumes and lava
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said that the volcano in Catania, southern Italy, "re-awoke" in late July.
On August 23, the volcano shot lava bombs as high as 150 metres into the air while lava continues to spew from the crater.
Etna is a stratovolcano, with a characteristic conical shape created through the build-up of ash and tephra from eruptions over the past 500,000 years.
The most active volcano in Europe suddenly sprang to life in 2001 when seismic activity was intensified — and the volcano has erupted several times since.