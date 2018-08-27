Watch: Costume-clad paragliders descend over the Andes

Costume-clad paragliders took to the skies over the Andes mountain range, Bolivia.

Over 50 paragliders from Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Bolivia took part in the competition that had many categories, including fancy-dress.

Onlookers were able to glimpse paragliders dressed as the devil from the Bolivian traditional dance "La Diablada", the "Bumblebee" character from the franchise "Transformers" and the flying house from the Pixar film "Up" among others.

Speaking of the competition, paraglider Gustavo Robledo said the adventurers "strive to make people enjoy the show".

Held in Irupana, a town in the Los Yungas province of Bolivia, the adventure enthusiasts took off from a height of 2,000 metres.

Participant Alex Choque commented that the environmental conditions of the Andes add difficulty for the paragliders.

"At sea level the wind is even. In the middle of our mountains there is always a bit more turbulence. It's fun, even though at certain times it's dangerous but at sea level, it's a little safer," he said.

The high peaks and thin air in Bolivia have made it a popular location to paraglide among experienced pilots.