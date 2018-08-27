Japanese performer rocks out to win air guitar world championship

Air guitar enthusiasts gathered on Friday (August 24) in Oulu, northwest Finland, to compete for the title of world champion.

The grey sky wept together with the invisible guitars as this year's 15 finalists climbed one by one on the open air stage in Oulu's central square.

Each performer put on their best show to twang, jangle, riff, screech and pluck the air, just as the original performers of their chosen songs did.

This year's title was taken by Japan's Nanami Nagura, who performed under the moniker "Seven Seas" in the contest's 23rd edition.