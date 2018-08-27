Bartenders from the Americas make giant Cuba Libre in Havana
Dozens of bartenders from the Americas gathered in Havana on Sunday (August 26) to create a giant Cuba Libre cocktail.
Bartenders from Cuba, the United States, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Peru and Nicaragua, among others, assisted in the making of the cocktail.
The mix was offered to visitors and others who congregated at the courtyard of Hotel Habana Libre, the host of the event.
The gathering kicked off the XXII Pan American Cocktail Championships that will be held in Cuba all week, and in which 200 professionals are expected to participate.