Republican US Senator John McCain of Arizona, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, died on Saturday at the age of 81, according to a statement from his office.
"In Ukraine, strengthening military capacity and heavily investing in defence is necessary, but should not be seen as the only priority."Radu Magdin International Analyst, Consultant & Trainer
"The Mueller trial team is strong and neither the president's tweets nor the statements of his surrogates will be able to slow the Russian investigation's momentum."Glenn Kirschner Former federal prosecutor
"For the many people who had come to respect Argento as an outspoken sexual assault survivor and figurehead within the #MeToo movement, the revelation felt like a betrayal."Lux Alptraum Author of "Faking It: The Lies Women Tell About Sex - And the Truths They Reveal"
"There are many reasons to admire Aretha, but it’s worth pausing to reflect on how significant her impact was, and will always remain, on the genre she’s perhaps least associated with."Jeff Slate Songwriter and journalist
"Nigerians have all the right in the world to question the authority and legitimacy of our nation’s current political leadership."Kingsley Moghalu Candidate in next year's Presidential elections in Nigeria, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
US Senator John McCain dies aged 81
McCain had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer discovered in June 2017.