BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

US Senator John McCain dies aged 81

Now Reading:

US Senator John McCain dies aged 81

US Senator John McCain dies aged 81
Text size Aa Aa

Republican US Senator John McCain of Arizona, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, died on Saturday at the age of 81, according to a statement from his office.

McCain had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer discovered in June 2017.

More about