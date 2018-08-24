Watch: Russian vintage military tank topples at parade

A vintage tank has toppled at a military parade in Kursk, Russia. The Soviet tank T-34, which dates back to World War II, capsized when aiming to mount a transport truck Thursday.

Onlookers caught the mishap on camera and the large machine lost its balance.

No injuries were reported.

The military parade aimed to pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk.

The Soviet tank T-34 became a symbol of Soviet victory following World War Two.

Earlier this year, Russia commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the commemorative gala in the city, now known as Volgograd, February.

The Battle of Stalingrad is often considered the turning point of WWII, breaking the eastern advance of German forces.