Trump cancels North Korea visit

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has cancelled a planned trip to North Korea by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as being too slow.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said on Twitter.

The cancellation comes just one day after Pompeo announced his visit next week to try to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons.

Trump tweeted that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to reign in North Korea because of Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing.

Pompeo planned on taking former Ford Motor Company executive Stephen Biegun to be his special envoy to North Korea.

Trump finished his tweets by saying Pompeo looked forward to going to North Korea in the near future after trade relations thaw with China.

"In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!" Trump tweeted.