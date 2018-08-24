Live: Pope visit, No deal Brexit plans, Nazanin release latest

Pope visit: Pope Francis is to stop in Ireland for a two-day visit — the first pope to do so in Ireland for almost 40 years.

No deal plans: Europe reacts after UK and EU negotiators agreed this week to step up political discussions to reach a compromise on the Brexit divorce deal by negotiating "continuously", as the risk of Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal increases.

Tehran: British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been reunited with her family after being granted a three-day release from prison in Iran. Nazanin was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

Impeachment warning: US President Donald Trump has responded to speculation that he might be impeached by warning that any such move would damage the economy and "everybody would be very poor".

