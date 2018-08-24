Despite the headwinds of potential trade wars and Brexit, all sectors of the German economy grew in the second quarter of 2018, according to the latest data.
Germany growth solid despite potential problems ahead
Germany growth solid despite potential problems ahead
Investment in state spending and construction saw the strongest growth with both up 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, while private consumption grew for the sixth quarter in a row.
The federal figures equate to an overall growth of 0.5 percent and confirm Europe's largest economy is increasingly reliant on domestic drivers. Germany's economy has traditionally been dominated by exports but that sectors prominence has declined in recent times. However despite the threats to global trade the country's exports sector still remains relatively strong