Watch: Ukrainian flag measuring 2,700 metres unveiled in Kyiv

A Ukrainian flag measuring 2,700 metres was unveiled Thursday in Kyiv.

The flag represents the country's statehood with every 100 metres representing one year of independence from the Soviet Union.

The flag is the largest ever recorded in the country, according to the Ukraine Book of Records.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attended the ceremonial event raising the state flag in front of government buildings.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman tweets following the reveal of the flag.

"On the eve of the Independence Day of Ukraine, we celebrate a momentous day - the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. It is a symbol of our state and independence, a symbol of the indomitable spirit and a symbol of the right to democracy and free choice," Groysman said.

The nation will celebrate Independence Day on August 24.