Hush payments came from me, were not a campaign violation, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said so-called hush payments made to two women who say he had affairs with them did not come from campaign funds but from him personally.
Michael Cohen, the president's ex-lawyer and “fixer”, said his former boss had directed him to pay hush money to influence the 2016 election.
Cohen’s lawyer said his client has information relevant to the official investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion between Trump’s team and Moscow.
In an excerpt from a Fox & Friends interview, Trump insisted that the payments were "not a campaign violation".
Having previously accused Cohen of fabricating the stories to receive a lighter sentence, Trump said he only found out about the payments "later on".
"They came from me. And I tweeted about it. But they did not come out of the campaign," he said.
The claims came on one of Trump's worst days since he took office: On the same day Paul Manafort, Trump’s ex-campaign manager, was convicted of financial fraud and faces a further trial in September.
