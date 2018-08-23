The first ever pictures of an uncontacted tribe in the Amazon rainforest have been released by a Brazilian agency responsible for maintaining their isolation.
First pictures show uncontacted tribe in Brazil
@ Copyright :Funai
Funai, the Brazilian National Indian Foundation, published a video taken from a drone showing a group of people in a jungle clearing.
The tribe have been known about and studied from a distance for some time, Funai said, but never previously photographed.
Funai's policy is not to initiate contact with such groups but to monitor their welfare.