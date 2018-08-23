Is coconut oil good for you or 'pure poison'? Here are the facts

Coconut oil's champions say it works as a treatment against everything from Alzheimer's disease to thyroid issues. But a German epidemiologist is shaking up coconut oil lovers in a recent YouTube video. In the talk, Karin Michels, an adjunct professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, calls coconut oil a harmful saturated fat.

"Fact is, coconut oil is pure poison," said Michels, director of the Institute for Prevention and Tumor Epidemiology at the University of Freiburg in Germany. The video, which is in German, has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

How bad is coconut oil, really? Is it that different from other dietary fats?

No miracle fats

There is no one super-healthy source of fat. A healthy diet can incorporate a variety of all fats —in moderation. It's the amount and the type of fat that matters when you're looking for a smart choice.

While coconut oil is a plant fat, it's more than 90 percent saturated fat. (Consider that butter is only 64 percent saturated fat.)