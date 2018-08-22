Watch: Surfers catch waves under moonlight
Competitors battled the waves at the 25th Anglet Night Surfing contest.
More than 25,000 people flocked to see the World Surfing League (WSL) event at Chambre d’Amour, France.
The competition kicked off just before 10 pm under the light of the moon.
Waves reaching 1.3 metres in what was a highly contested event.
Team Soöruz snatched the top spot when Frenchman Jorgann Couzinet scored a near-perfect 9.93 in the final minutes of the competition.
Team Soöruz finished top of the leaderboard with 14 points, followed by Team Quicksilver & Roxy and Team Rip Curl, both with 12 points at the close of the event.