World
"If we have that ambition on both sides, I'm confident we can reach that agreement in October.""Dominic Raab
UK Secretary for Exiting the European Union
"The Mueller trial team is strong and neither the president's tweets nor the statements of his surrogates will be able to slow the Russian investigation's momentum."Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor
"For the many people who had come to respect Argento as an outspoken sexual assault survivor and figurehead within the #MeToo movement, the revelation felt like a betrayal."Lux Alptraum
Author of "Faking It: The Lies Women Tell About Sex - And the Truths They Reveal"
Business
""There is no difference between the attack on our economy and the attack on our prayer and our flag.""Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of Turkey
"There are many reasons to admire Aretha, but it’s worth pausing to reflect on how significant her impact was, and will always remain, on the genre she’s perhaps least associated with."Jeff Slate
Songwriter and journalist
"Nigerians have all the right in the world to question the authority and legitimacy of our nation’s current political leadership."Kingsley Moghalu
Candidate in next year's Presidential elections in Nigeria, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
""It’s very much a success story for the security which is in place at the moment…""Chris Phillips
Counter Terrorism Expert
"Since turning my back on white supremacy, I have worked hard to fight against the thing I once helped build. What I've learned from my own journey through hate now helps me combat it."Christian Picciolini
Emmy Award-winning director and producer, author, TEDx speaker, peace advocate and reformed extremist.
Watch: Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid al-Adha
no comment
Watch: More than 25,000 people flocked to see the World Surfing League (WSL) event at Chambre d’Amour.