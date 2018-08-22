Watch: Kalashnikov unveils new walking army robot
Kalashnikov, a company known for its AK-47 assault rifle, has launched a new walking military robot.
Its unveiling occurred at the international "Army-2018" military exposition in Moscow, Russia.
The five-day event kicked off on August 21, with weapons from China, Turkey and Pakistan, among other countries, on display.
Delegates and visitors from over 100 countries are also expected to visit.
Over 1,500 companies are showcasing their latest technology at the event, with drones and artillery systems on display.