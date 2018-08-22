Trump strikes back after two of his associates convicted

US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is said to be "more than happy" to speak to the inquiry into alleged collusion with Russia.

Trump says Cohen made up stories against him to get a plea deal with the federal authorities and in a tweet he ridiculed him.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

But Trump was full of sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

On Tuesday Manafort was conviced of multiple fraud counts.

Trump told Fox news he respected Manafort for work he had done for prominent Republican politicians, saying quote "some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does."

Trump also said the stock market would crash if he were impeached and attacked Cohen for "flipping" on him.

He reprised a litany of complaints about the Justice Department and the FBI, attacking both without providing evidence they had treated him and his supporters unfairly.

The Fox News reporter who interviewed Trump said on Wednesday that Trump told her he would consider pardoning Manafort. But Trump never said he was considering the pardon in the interview that aired on Thursday.