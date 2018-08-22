Scientists discover water ice on moon's surface. Here's why that's big news.

For the first time, scientists have found what they say is definitive evidence of water ice on the lunar surface. The discovery suggests that future expeditions to the moon might have a readily available source of water "to explore and even stay on the moon," officials at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement Tuesday about the discovery.

The ice was detected at the darkest, coldest regions of the moon's north and south poles. It exists in sparse patches in the north and is concentrated in permanently shadowed craters in the south, where temperatures never climb above minus 250 degrees Fahrenheit.