Live updates: Trump implicated; Italy migrant decision; and Brexit talks
Trump implicated: Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to breaking campaign finance laws at the 'direction of a candidate for federal office'. It comes on the same day the US president’s former campaign chief was found guilty of tax and bank fraud.
Stranded migrants: A group of migrants stranded in Catania, Sicily, because Italy has refused to let them set foot on Italian soil are set to learn their fate today, according to the country’s transport minister.
Brexit talks continue: Britain and the EU agree talks will continue without interruption to try to secure a deal ahead of the UK's departure on 29 March 2019.
