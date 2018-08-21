Watch: World's 'highest' rafting and kayaking event
A watersports competition has been coined as the 'world's highest' rafting and kayaking event.
Held in the Ladakh region in northern India on August 19, the extreme sports enthusiasts had to navigate their way through 14 kilometres of waters.
Team 'Mountain Fire' claimed the top spot, rowing their way through the course in just 40 minutes and 10 seconds.
The competition included 22 teams from the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Air Force as well as kayakers from across India.