The annual 24-hour vintage Citron 2CV race has taken place in Norfolk, England.
Watch: Vintage Citrons battle it out in 24-hour endurance race
The race began on Saturday afternoon and saw 27 teams of between two and four drivers race through the night and into the following day.
The 'Beacon Downe' team snatched first prize, in a highly contested race that saw the leading position changing continuously throughout the competition.
The team travelled 2,120km in 24 hours, completing the 3km Snetterton circuit 708 times.
Mechanics were on standby throughout the race to repair mechanical failures, which became a common theme throughout the endurance race.
The vehicle's 20-litre engine can last for up to two hours, with refuelling taking between 10 and 15 minutes.
Six minis and two Citron hybrid cars also took part, adding additional atmosphere to the hotly anticipated unconventional race.
Although production of the C2V model ended in 1990, enthusiasts remain as avid as ever for the French classic, with its distinctive appearance and low-powered 602cc engine.