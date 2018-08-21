Watch: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Muslims around the world are gathering to celebrate Eid al-Adha.
Morning prayers are held to celebrate the national holiday, and sheep or lambs are slaughtered and distributed to the poor.
The holiday commemorates the story of the prophet Ibrahim.
Muslims in Kosovo's capital city Pristina convened at a mosque to celebrate this morning. Of the 1.8 million people living in Kosovo, most are Muslim with a small Catholic community.
The five-day festival ends on August 25.