Two men wanted for questioning in Nashville murders in custody

Two people wanted for questioning in connection with three murders in Nashville, Tenn., last week were in taken into custody on Monday, authorities said.
Metro Nashville Police Department identified the men as Demontrey Lodgson, 20 and Lacory Lytle, 24.
In a statement, the department said detectives investigating the murders of Bartley Teal, Jaime Sarrantonio and Kendall Rice wanted to talk to Lodgson and Lytle because of "certain surveillance images, recovered physical evidence and observations by MNPD officers."Teal and Sarrantonio were shot to death outside a bar early Friday morning. Rice was killed while walking to a bus stop on Tuesday.
Authorities believe the murders may be connected to several other attempted robberies.
Police were also questioning a third person, Horace Palmer Williamson III, 27, about an Aug. 12 carjacking that may be connected to the other crimes.