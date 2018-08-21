U.S. President Donald Trump says he fears any statements he gives to the investigation of alleged Russian interference into his election could be turned against him in a "perjury trap."
Trump fears "perjury trap"
The president's comments come from an interview he gave on Monday to the news agency Reuters.
Mr. Trump also claimed he could run the investigation himself but had chosen not to do so for now.
In 2016 U.S. intelligence claimed Russia had attempted to turn the election in Trump's favour through a campaign of cyber-attacks and fake news on social media. Russia strongly denies any wrongdoing, and Trump has called the inquiry a "witch hunt."
So far 32 people have been indicted including four members of Trump's campaign team.
The president also talked about other issues such as the China trade dispute and Iran in a wide-ranging interview in the Oval Office at the White House.