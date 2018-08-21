Should there be a second referendum on the final Brexit deal? | #AllViews

Opinion on whether people should be given a chance to vote on the terms of the Brexit deal appears to be shifting in the UK.

A YouGov poll in July showed that a new vote would be backed by 42% of the public, compared to 40% who would oppose it. In a similar poll April last year, only 31% of people supported a second referendum.

Over the past couple of months, the idea of a vote on the terms of the deal with the option of remaining in the EU has been gaining momentum. Several politicians have come out and given their opinion on a second referendum.

Euronews asked MPs from the 'remain' and 'leave' camp what they think.

'People should be given a chance to vote on the deal'

Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington

On whether there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal:

"Yes, there should definitely be a final say on the deal or a vote on the deal. We are not calling it a second referendum because that implies that it’s just a rerun of the first one. This is not a re-run of the first referendum. This is a referendum on the deal that the UK government will have reached with the European Union or possibly no-deal if that’s what they arrive at.

"What we want, and I think that this is what the people want as well, is that the people be given a chance to either vote for the deal the government reaches — and I hope they do reach one — or staying in the EU."

What should the referendum look like?

"It should be a two-part question, which is either people can vote for the deal the government has reached or they can vote to stay in the European Union."

'The whole proposition is absolutely ridiculous'

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West

On whether there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal:

"I have been an MP for 35 years and never thought that we would be given the chance to vote again on our membership of the EU. I was absolutely delighted and surprised by the result, I had voted 'no' in the first referendum. There will not be a second referendum or a people's vote, the whole proposition is absolutely ridiculous and it is not going to happen. We will have left the EU by the end of March next year and I welcome the fact. It is now in everyone’s interest to make sensible arrangements for Britain’s departure. I have no doubt at all that future generations of Britons will be very pleased that we have left the EU."

"I only ever wanted us to trade our goods and services, have strong educational and cultural links and work together on security and defence matters but I have always been opposed to a United States of Europe with one government, one currency, one foreign policy and one defence policy, not least because we are a proud trading nation who are hardly prepared to be subservient to other nations."

What would be the scenario for a referendum on the final Brexit deal?

For a second referendum to take place before the deadline in March 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement with the EU would have to be rejected by UK Parliament. In that case, a referendum is a possible solution to the political deadlock that would ensue.

However, a referendum needs an Act of Parliament, which needs to obtain a majority of MPs' votes and, even if it got a majority of the votes, the legislative process to establish one can be lengthy. It took seven months before Parliament signed off on the Brexit referendum's legislation in 2015. So it is increasingly unlikely there's enough time to organise a second referendum ahead of the UK's deadline to leave the EU.

