Italy says it doesn't trust some EU states to resolve migrant standoff

Italy's transport minister has suggested the group of migrants stranded in the Sicilian port of Catania will learn their fate on Wednesday.

Rome refuses to allow them to set foot on Italian soil so they remain on board the Italian coastguard ship that rescued them from the Mediterranean.

"I think the case will be solved by tomorrow. I hope too there will be a solution," Danilo Toninelli said.

He then went on to accuse some EU states of reneging on their promise to take in some migrants rescued in July who have claimed asylum.

"We don't trust them. The redistributions of asylum seekers who had been saved in July has not taken place yet."

Brussels says it's talking with EU states, but so far none of them have publicly offered to take even some of the migrants in.

Many are believed to be bona fide refugees from Eritrea and Somalia, which were once Italian colonies.

Legal experts say Italy is likely violating article 5 of the European convention on human rights because it has detained some migrants who want to claim asylum for more than forty eight hours.