Chanel to release new makeup line for men

Chanel is launching its first line of makeup for men as the luxury brand seeks to evolve alongside “feminine and masculine codes" that are "always changing”.

The new line includes long-lasting foundation, lip balm without shining effect, and brow pencils in four shades.

“Like Gabrielle Chanel (Coco) borrowed items from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel has taken inspiration from the female universe to write the syntax of a new aesthetic for men. Lines, colours, attitudes, gestures...There is no prerequisite that’s masculine or feminine: only style defines what a person wishes to become,” said in a statement.

Interest in men's makeup has increased in the social media age. YouTube bloggers like MannyMUA, PatrickStarrr, and James Charles — who all give tutorials on beauty and makeup — have gathered millions of subscribers. But this is new territory for the French fashion house.

Their mission is to create products that “break free from codes and reinvent the rules".

The makeup line was named after Boy Capel, Coco Chanel's lover and muse.

The prices of the items have not yet been revealed but the beauty products will be available for purchase on its website starting in November.

Chanel is launching the line in South Korea on September 1.

Other fashion companies with beauty products for men include Tom Ford and Jean-Paul Gaultier.