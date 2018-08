Tens of thousands have flocked to see the second Derana International Kite Festival in Sri Lanka.

Held in the country's capital city, Colombo, kites of all different shapes and sizes filled the sky, adding bright colour to the grey and cloudy backdrop.

As many as 3,000 enthusiasts launched their kites in Galle Face Green park.

Although this is only the second occurrence of the event, organisers are aiming to make it an annual affair.