The final three male nominees for UEFA Player of the Year have been been chosen.
UEFA men's Player of the Year finalists named
Unsurprisingly, the trio includes Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently transferred from Real Madrid to Italian side Juventus.
Another finalist is his former teammate Luka Modric. His performance for his native Croatia won him the award of Best Player of the World Cup 2018. He also played a crucial role in Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League victory.
Last but certainly not least in the final three is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international is the first Premier League player to make the top three since the award started in the season 2010-2011. Salah scored a total of 44 goals across all competitions last season.