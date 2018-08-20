BREAKING NEWS

1 dead, others hurt after U.S. helicopter crashes in Iraq

An American helicopter crashed in Iraq early Monday, killing at least one member of the U.S.-led coalition and injuring multiple others, U.S. officials said.

There were no immediate indications that enemy fire was involved in the crash, which happened at approximately 1 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET Sunday).

"All personnel were recovered … and three were evacuated for further treatment," the joint Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "The aircraft was conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission."

An investigation was launched into the cause of the incident, it added.

The helicopter was returning to base after conducting a small-scale raid, according to Newsweek. That report could not be verified by NBC News.

Iraqi commanders referred questions to the U.S. military.

The crash comes after a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq in March, killing all seven service members aboard — including two New York firefighters.