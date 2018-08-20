London most expensive city in Europe for students

It's probably not that much of a surprise - London is the most expensive city in Europe for students.

A new survey from nestpick.com, a search engine for apartments in Europe, found that London costs an average of 12,450 euros a semester in a student's first year.

In second place is Zurich in Switzerland and in third, Manchester in England.

Forty nine European cities were surveyed, from the biggest such as Paris, to smaller ones such as Essen in Germany.

Rent is what makes London so expensive and that's driven by some of the highest property prices in the world.

But in other cities it's food and drink that is expensive. In Zurich the monthly bill comes to €1,018.

Overall Bucharest in Romania comes out the cheapest at only 3,583 euros a semester.

It's followed by austerity hit Athens, which is hardly a surprise, and then Bremen in Germany, Europe's richest country, which is.

And if you're looking for a completely free education then head to Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki where no unversity fees are charged at all.