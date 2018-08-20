Italy has demanded sanctions be imposed on Malta in a growing row over migrant boats in the Mediterranean.
Italy demands sanctions on Malta following another row over migrant boats between the two countries
Officials in the two countries are continuing to argue over where the Italian Coast Guard ship - Diciotti- should dock.
Italian Interior minister Matteo Salvini says other European countries need to take in the migrants or he will return them to Libya.
His threat came after Malta refused to help the boat, which was crossing international waters, saying it was not in distress.
Our correspondent Anelise Borges spent 10 days on board the humanitarian rescue ship, Aquarius back in June.
She explains that this is not the first row between Italy and Malta over who should take in rescued migrants from their boats.
