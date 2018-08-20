Italian engineers say Genoa bridge collapsed for combination of reasons

Initial findings by Italian investigators suggest the Morandi bridge in Genoa is likely to have collapsed for a combination of reasons. More CCTV footage is emerging of the moment the structure fell, crushing all beneath it and causing vehicles crossing it to plunge to the ground. The death toll now stands at 43 with many others injured in last week's tragedy.
The Italian government has started legal proceedings to strip the bridge's operator of its contract.
Engineer Roberto Ferrazza is one of the experts looking into the collapse:
"We think there was a combination of many factors: aging materials, four times the amount of traffic, compared to when the project was undertaken, local pollution.....before falling the bridge twisted and then it fell, that’s why today we found some pieces which were bent on one side."
What is known for certain is that the section of the bridge concerned fell during heavy rainfall, and that work was being done to strengthen its foundations at the time.