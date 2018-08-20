Genoa calls off search for survivors as last missing people found dead

This weekend was about taking stock in Genoa. The search for survivors of the Morandi bridge collapse was called off Sunday as the last three missing were found dead, raising the death toll to 43. The three were from the same family, and were found in a car crushed by concrete slabs. State funerals were held for 18 of the victims on Saturday but other families, angry with what they see as a lack of accountability from authorities, have refused state funerals for their loved ones.

"Our children are not a tool for public parades," one mother told Il Messaggero. "It is among those who loved them that they will receive a farewell."

That sentiment was also on display Sunday in a central square in the city. Dozens of protestors showed up to write messages of love and support, as well as express their frustration that blame hasn't yet been assigned. "We are here together to share a loss that touches us all, both a material and a symbolic loss." said Elisa D'Andrea, who organised the demonstration.

"This is why [I organised] the demonstration, [it's] not a real demonstration actually but more a community meeting in a square."

In a press conference on Saturday, Giovanni Castellucci, the CEO of highway operating company Autostrade pledged 500 million euros to rebuild the bridge and support the families, but the CEO refused to apologize or admit blame.

"We strongly feel our compassion, our closeness, our torment toward the victims, the relatives of the victims, the friends and toward the society and local community," he said. "But we don't believe that under the current circumstances we should take responsibility for an event that is still being investigated in depth. I am sure that the investigations, naturally, will reveal what has happened."

The Italian government has moved to strip the company of its current contracts, but that will be a lengthy and complicated process. They have also opened a commission to investigate the cause of the disaster.