Ariana Grande has been talking about the ongoing traumatic effect of the terror attack at her Manchester concert last year.
Ariana Grande talks of ongoing trauma of Manchester attack
Now Reading:
Ariana Grande talks of ongoing trauma of Manchester attack
22 people were killed at the American singer's Manchester Arena show in May 2017.
The attack left a further 800 people with physical and psychological injuries.
While talking about her new track 'Get Well Soon' in a radio interview, the singer said she was suffering from the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.