Worst floods in a century leave hundreds dead, scores displaced in India's Kerala

CHENGANNUR, India — Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century in southern India's Kerala state, as authorities rushed to bring drinking water to the most affected areas, officials said Sunday.The deluge finally let up on Sunday, giving some respite for thousands of marooned families, while authorities feared an outbreak of disease among two million people crammed into relief camps.Using boats and helicopters, India's military has led rescue efforts to reach people in communities cut off for days by the floods, with many trapped on roof tops and the upper floors of their homes, and in desperate need of food and water.At least two trains carrying about 1.5 million liters of water were moving to the flooded areas from the neighboring states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Indian railway official Milind Deouskar said, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.One train arrived on Sunday, said P.H. Kurian, a top disaster management official in Kerala. However, he said the officials had largely restored the state's water supply systems."What we need right now is bottled water, which is easy to transport to remote and isolated places, where some people are still stranded," Kurian said.Officials have called it the worst flooding in Kerala in a century, with rainfall in some areas well over double that of a typical monsoon season.