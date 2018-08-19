I met my ISIS captor on a German street

Ashwaq was just 14 when ISIL stormed into the heartland of the Yazidi people in northern Iraq.

Along with thousands of other Yazidi women, she was sold as a sex slave - 'purchased' for $100 by militant named Abu Hamam.

After three months of rape and torture, the young girl managed to escape and sought asylum in Germany with her mother and one brother.

However, the feeling of safety was not to last. A few months ago, on the street outside a supermarket, she heard someone call out her name.

"I recognised his face very clearly and whenever I see him I can recognise him. Because of the beatings he gave us, and because we saw him 24 hours a day. So anytime or anywhere I see him I would be able to identify him."

Abu Hamam told Ashwaq that he knew where she lived and who she lived with.

Petrified, she went to the German police who said they are taking the case seriously but need more information to identify him.

Fearing for her safety, however, Ashwaq has since returned to Iraq, to live in a refugee camp with the rest of her family.