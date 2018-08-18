China's longest glass-bottom suspension bridge makes its debut

The longest glass-bottom suspension bridge in northeast China’s Liaoning Province made its debut to more than 10,000 excited visitors in the city of Benxi on Friday.

It’s 369 metres long, three metres wide and 158 meters above ground level.

It’s designed to bear a total of 800 people staying on it at the same time.

The bridge hangs between two cliffs over a canyon at a scenic location and offers panoramic views of waterfalls, dramatic mountains and clouds.

There are now dozens of glass walkways, bridges and sight-seeing platforms in scenic spots nationwide.

At the end of last year, another 488-meter-long glass suspension bridge opened to the public in north China's Hebei Province.