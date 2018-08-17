Watch: Fans pay tribute to "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin

Fans throughout the world paid tribute "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin who died Thursday.

Fans of the superstar also gathered outside her childhood church in Detroit, Michigan to honour her passing.

The 18-time Grammy Award winner, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010, died at the age of 76 in her home in Detroit.

Franklin was cemented as a superstar in the 1960's, with classic hits such as "Respect", "Think", "I Say A Little Prayer" and "Chain of Fools" making her an icon around the world.

She was the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.