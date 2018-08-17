BREAKING NEWS

Germany agrees migrant deal with Greece

The German government said on Friday that Greece has agreed to take back migrants who apply for asylum there, but then later turn up at Germany's border with Austria. The development should bring Berlin closer to implementing a deal to defuse a domestic political spat over migration that has been festering for months.

"We've reached an agreement with Greece, the interior ministries, and the completion is imminent, only a final exchange of letters is still needed, but we've reached an agreement," Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann told reporters.

The deal with Greece follows an agreement with Spain that took effect last weekend, and Germany is also looking for a similar arrangement with Italy.

"We continue to negotiate and progress very well with Italy, and there are also talks at ministerial level, and we expect this agreement to be made with Italy as well," said Petermann.

Some German politicians have been unhappy that the country ends up taking in migrants who have applied for asylum in other countries as concern over the issues grows among German citizens.