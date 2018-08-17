Germany agrees migrant deal with Greece

The German government said on Friday that Greece has agreed to take back migrants who apply for asylum there, but then later turn up at Germany's border with Austria. The development should bring Berlin closer to implementing a deal to defuse a domestic political spat over migration that has been festering for months.

"We've reached an agreement with Greece, the interior ministries, and the completion is imminent, only a final exchange of letters is still needed, but we've reached an agreement," Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann told reporters.